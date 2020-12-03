Menu
Al Pridgen
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 17, 1934
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Al Pridgen's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Memorial Service in Wilson, NC .

Published by Wilson Memorial Service on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Memorial Park
2800 Nash St N, Wilson, North Carolina 27896
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Memorial Service
