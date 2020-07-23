Alaina Lealani Gregg



August 29, 1984 ~ July 19, 2020







Lani, 35, Mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, Aunt, and friend passed peacefully with her parents, Troy Ogden and Alaina Ogden, by her side.



Lani was a beloved mother of Jaden (18), Emree (15), Jordan (12), and Riley (9). She was born in Ogden, Utah and was raised in Kaysville with her siblings, Chelsey, Thomas, Tandem, and Titus.



She loved spending time with her grandfather and grandmother Ogden on their farm. She took a lot of overnight road trips with her father. She loved family gatherings, including special girls trips with her mother, grandmother and aunts.



She spent her recent summers 4-wheeling at her grandfather and grandmother Burrows property in Hatch Utah where she enjoyed being surrounded with Aunts, Uncles and cousins.



Lani enjoyed her kids most; everything from school events, extracurriculars and everything in between, she was there for her children.



She will be dearly missed, and forever will be loved within our hearts.



Friends may visit with family Monday, July 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.