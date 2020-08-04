Alan Douglas Jensen passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 2, 2020 at the age of 64.



Alan will be remembered first and foremost as a family man. He had a great devotion to his children and grandchildren and could always be counted on to provide any support and aid for his family that was needed. He spent the late years of his life spending as much time as he could with his grandchildren and he found immeasurable joy in this activity, no matter the activity. He showed a deep pride in the accomplishments of his family members, and this had an immense impact on their lives that they were never quite able to thank him for or adequately express.



Alan was born May 15, 1956 and raised in Ogden. At the age of 12, he and his family moved to Ethiopia for two years as his father was hired as a teacher at the university in Addis Ababa. This sparked a love for travel that lasted the rest of his life. He would end up traveling to six continents and dozens of countries during his lifetime. After graduating from Ben Lomond High School, Alan was one of the first missionaries called to the newly opened Italy Padova mission. He served faithfully and visited his mission several times afterward with his parents, wife and children.



On Jan. 12, 1989, Alan married his sweetheart Gail. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Ogden Temple. Together, they raised five children during their 31 years of marriage. Alan was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in his callings throughout his life.



For more than a quarter century, Alan was known as Mr. Jensen to his elementary students, teaching kindergarten at Lynn Elementary in Ogden and teaching Head Start. He always had a way to make children smile and laugh and was considered a strong male role model for many of the kids that he taught.



A huge sports fan, Alan was a longtime season ticket holder at Weber State football and basketball games. He bled purple. He was also an avid Utah Jazz and Boston Red Sox fan, and found great happiness attending games with his children, or watching them on television.



Alan is survived by his wife Gail, his children Tristen McDonald (Brian), Kyle Mills (Barbara), Eric Mills (Yovanka), Marcus Jensen, and Jaclyn Jensen, as well as eight grandchildren (Carter Shirra, Ben and Jake McDonald, Hazel, Oliver, Asher and Sage Mills and Dylan Mills). He is also survived by his sister Jo Anne Keeffer (Dennis), and brothers Dennis (Leslie), and Kent Jensen (Melanie). He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jensen and Beverly Holmes Jensen. He is sorely missed, but his family has faith this will only be a temporary parting.



Special thanks to the staff at Ogden Regional Medical Center, University of Utah Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospice.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.