Alan Keller
1970 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1970
DIED
November 5, 2020
ABOUT
ohio state university
salvation army
Alan Keller's passing at the age of 50 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .

Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home - Huntertown
16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana
Nov
13
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel
16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana
Nov
13
Service
11:00a.m.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Huntertown Chapel
16830 Lima Road, Huntertown, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
