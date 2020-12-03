Alan Miner's passing at the age of 51 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Chapel At Cliffdale in Fayetteville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alan in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Unity Chapel At Cliffdale website.
Published by Unity Chapel At Cliffdale on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.