Alan Miner
1969 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1969
DIED
October 6, 2020
Alan Miner's passing at the age of 51 on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Unity Chapel At Cliffdale in Fayetteville, NC .

Published by Unity Chapel At Cliffdale on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Unity Chapel at Cliffdale
1037 71st School Road, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28314
Funeral services provided by:
Unity Chapel At Cliffdale
