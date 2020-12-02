Menu
Albert Anuszewski
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1932
DIED
November 25, 2020
Albert Anuszewski's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. in Baltimore, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. website.

Published by Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21222
Dec
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Mary Church
I grew up 2 doors away from Albert and was best friends with his sister Dolores. Although he was a little older than me, I always remember him as being the quiet brother. I knew the Anuszewski family and am so sorry for their loss. I also want to express my deepest sympathy to his wife Eleanor. I will always remember Albert being an usher at St. Casimir's Church. Eternal rest grant unto him and may perpetual light shine upon him
Arlene Ward
Neighbor
November 27, 2020