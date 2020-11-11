Albert Beck's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beck Funeral Home in Clayton, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beck Funeral Home website.
Published by Beck Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
