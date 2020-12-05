Menu
Albert Bolton
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
Albert Bolton's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation in Clinton, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation website.

Published by Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Service
2:00p.m.
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton, NC 28328
Funeral services provided by:
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
