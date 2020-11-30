Menu
Albert Bradley
1928 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Albert Bradley's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whitley's Funeral Home website.

Published by Whitley's Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Pleasant Grove Methodist Cemetery
250 Hudlow Rd. , Forest City, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Mr. Bradley was my teacher at Harrisburg School. He was always so very kind. I´ve thought of him often over the years.
Ann Measmer Austin
November 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy on the loss of your father.
Ray and Lisa Eudy
November 30, 2020
Janet and Susan, we are very sorry for the loss of your dad. May you sense God´s peace at this time.
Mary and David Smith
November 29, 2020
Mr. Bradley was my 7th grade math teacher at Hartsell Middle School in '79-'80. I remember him fondly as he was a sweet and kind man. My prayers are with his family during this time.
Pamela Campbell
November 29, 2020