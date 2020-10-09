Albert E. Ertman Jr., age 81, of Monroeville, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Joyce (Carlton) Ertman; loving father of David S. (Jennifer) Ertman and Carol L. Schrubb; cherished grandfather of Tanner J. Schrubb, Laura J. Ertman, Morgan E. Schrubb, Aiden M. Schrubb and David S. Ertman, Jr. Al is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert E. Ertman Sr. and Agnes P. (Brown) Ertman. Al was a member of Valley Lodge 613, where he was the past secretary. He was a member of the Syria Shriners and worked in their office for many years after his retirement. He was also the past president of the Syria Shrine Band, past president of the Penn Hills Caravan #20, and personal aid to past potentate. He was also a member of the Scottish and York Rites and a member of Crossroads Presbyterian Church. Al was also a proud member of the Air Force Reserves and played drums for over 50 years. He most enjoyed playing drums to support the Erie Shrine Hospital for Crippled Children. He also enjoyed fishing, golf, attending Pitt Football games, and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. Family and friends will be received Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a private funeral service will held. Private interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery.Visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and face coverings will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
- Erie at 1645 W 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.