Albert Estrada
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1953
DIED
December 3, 2020
Albert Estrada's passing at the age of 67 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home in Bryan, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave., Bryan, Texas 77802
Dec
7
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
1212 Lucky St., Bryan, Texas 77803
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
