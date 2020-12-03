Albert Giusfredi's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powell Funeral Directors in Hinsdale, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Powell Funeral Directors website.
Published by Powell Funeral Directors on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.