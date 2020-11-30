Menu
Albert Hamilton
1936 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1936
DIED
November 28, 2020
Albert Hamilton's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST in North East, MD .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.