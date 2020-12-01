Menu
Albert Hatkevich
1934 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Albert Hatkevich's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park in South Bend, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park website.

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Palmer Funeral Home - River Park
2528 Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, Indiana 46615
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St Joseph Catholic Parish
225 S Mill Street, Mishawaka, Indiana 46544
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes - River Park
