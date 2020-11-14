Menu
Albert Henderson
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1931
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Albert Henderson's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church
3120 Winton Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44505
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church
3120 Winton Ave, Youngstown, Ohio 44505
Funeral services provided by:
L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc
