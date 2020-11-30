Menu
Albert Imhoff
1928 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1928
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Albert Imhoff's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Howard Funeral Home in Boonville, MO .

Published by Howard Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
322 7th Street, Boonville, Missouri 65233
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
322 7th Street, Boonville, Missouri 65233
Howard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
