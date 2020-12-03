Menu
Albert Love
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1936
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
Albert Love's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hayden United Methodist Church
Base Road, Hayden, Indiana
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hayden United Methodist Church
Base Road, Hayden, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
The Loves were the first neighbor to welcome my family into Hayden. Very kind and down to earth souls. We couldnt ask better! You will be so missed ,not waving as I pass your house. Our deepest sympathy. ... Hubbard family
Sheleese Hubbard
Neighbor
December 1, 2020