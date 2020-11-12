Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Albert Mazza
1930 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1930
DIED
November 9, 2020
Albert Mazza's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home - Niles in Niles, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home - Niles website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home - Niles on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
381 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio 44446
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Rossi and Sons Funeral Home - Niles
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.