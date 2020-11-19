Menu
Albert McNally
1955 - 2020
BORN
April 25, 1955
DIED
November 16, 2020
Albert McNally's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pate-Jones Funeral Home in Senatobia, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pate-Jones Funeral Home website.

Published by Pate-Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Looxahoma Community Cemetery
Looxahoma-Tyro Rd., Senatobia, Mississippi 38668
Funeral services provided by:
Pate-Jones Funeral Home
