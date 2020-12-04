Menu
Albert Miller
1940 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1940
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
Albert Miller's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex in Baltimore, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex website.

Published by Connelly Funeral Home of Essex on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21221
Dec
8
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Connelly Funeral Home of Essex
300 Mace Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21221
