Albert Rogers
1946 - 2020
June 17, 1946
November 27, 2020
American Legion
First United Methodist Church
National Cemetery Of The Alleghenies
United Methodist Church
US Air Force
Albert Rogers's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. in Houston, PA .

Published by McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd. on Nov. 30, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
I truly loved Albert. He accepted me into his house and made me feel so welcomed. He and I planted a tree in the yard, went to the butcher, etc. I really enjoyed getting to know Albert. I only got to visit a few times but always enjoyed him and cousin Carol. Such a blessing to be around. They blessed my life in a special way. I love you Carol. I am so sorry about Albert. I am praying for you.
Joel Moffat
Family
November 30, 2020