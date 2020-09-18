Albert Leon Stone , Roy UT. Passed away on September 7th, 2020.

He was born December 30th, 1955 in Ogden. Son of Eldon and Glenna Stone.

He married Janet Stone on September 11th, 1972 and had two children, they later divorced .

Albert worked many years as a mill worker for Pillsburry and did construction jobs.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and making amazing dinners. He was glued to the television if any type of fight was on, he liked boxing the best. He loved going to Wendover and as he would say "Play Big, Win Big."

Albert had two children, Shon & Heidi Stone, and six grandchildren, Rocky, Christina, Jacob, Rowdy Stone, Trinadee,and Brandler Stone. He also had five great grandchildren, Emrie ,Grace, phaeton ,Eliza,and Evangile.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.