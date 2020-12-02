Menu
Albert Walters
1945 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1945
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Albert Walters's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by (CHIP) GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME in Chippewa, PA .

Published by (CHIP) GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME on Dec. 2, 2020.
