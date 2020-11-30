Menu
Albert Watts
1936 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1936
DIED
January 1, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
US Steel
Albert Watts's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso in Valparaiso, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Albert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso website.

Published by Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
video broadcast through Bartholomew Funeral Home
Dec
2
Funeral
1:30p.m.
the family home
Funeral services provided by:
Bartholomew Funeral Home - Valparaiso
GUEST BOOK
Kay and Family, We are sad to read of Al’s death. Please accept our condolences. Prayers for him and all of you.
Lawrence and Gerry Ventur
Gerry Ventura
Friend
November 30, 2020
While we never had the honor to personally meet Mr. Watts, his daughter, Sue, always spoke fondly of her father as a wonderful husband and father. We know Mr. Watts will be missed by all who knew him. Our deepest sympathies to the entire family. Eileen Long and John Suslavich
Eileen Long
November 29, 2020