Age 90 of Monroeville, PA passed away on August 21, 2020. Born on October 11, 1929 he was the son of the late Bernard and Rose Werksman and the husband of the late Eleanor Werksman. Albert served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He then spent most of his working years as a special delivery messenger for the United States Postal Service. He served as Past Commander of East Borough Post 718 of the JWV, Life Member of DAV
, Past President of the Monroeville Senior Citizens Club, and also was involved with Cub Scouts and Little League. He also had a passion for volunteer work. Albert is survived by his loving companion, Marilyn Cohn of 31 years; son, Marc (Lori) Werksman; Grandchildren, Elaine (George) Kontogiannis, Rachael Werksman, Robert (Nicole) Werksman, Michael Werksman, Ben Coburn; 3 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents and wife he is also preceded in death by his son, William Werksman and daughter, Arlene Coburn; brothers, Herman and Barney Werksman. All services for Albert will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Interment will be at Temple Sinai Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.