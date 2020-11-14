Menu
Albert Yost
1944 - 2020
BORN
July 7, 1944
DIED
November 12, 2020
Albert Yost's passing at the age of 76 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Broomall, PA .

Published by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
