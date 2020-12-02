Menu
Alberta Merolle
1949 - 2020
BORN
March 28, 1949
DIED
November 25, 2020
Alberta Merolle's passing at the age of 71 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton in Wharton, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton website.

Published by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885
Dec
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street, Wharton, NJ 07885
