Alberta Williams
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1930
DIED
November 23, 2020
Alberta Williams's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home website.

Published by Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
1339 Jewell Street, Shreveport, LA 71101
Dec
1
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park
6915 W 70th St, Shreveport, Louisiana
Funeral services provided by:
Heavenly Gates Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
2 Entries
Raven Jewett
November 29, 2020
John Caston
November 29, 2020