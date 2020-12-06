Menu
Alberta Zichella
1936 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1936
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Alberta Zichella's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. in Winthrop, MA .

Published by Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc. on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, Massachusetts 02152
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Sandra Farrell
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Caggiano Family and Staff
December 6, 2020