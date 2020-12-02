Menu
Alberto Bahena
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1944
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Alberto Bahena's passing at the age of 76 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine, TX .

Published by Wyman Roberts Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel
316 W. Columbia Street, San Augustine, Texas 75972
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
621 State Hwy. 21 West, San Augustine, Texas 75972
