Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alberto Ortiz
1996 - 2020
BORN
June 19, 1996
DIED
November 7, 2020
Alberto Ortiz's passing at the age of 24 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro in Millsboro, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alberto in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Watson Funeral Home
211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Watson Funeral Home
211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Funeral services provided by:
Watson Funeral Home - Millsboro
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.