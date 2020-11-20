Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alberto Plata
1977 - 2020
BORN
May 31, 1977
DIED
November 9, 2020
Alberto Plata's passing at the age of 43 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Snyder's Care Center in Rancho Cucamonga, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alberto in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Snyder's Care Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Snyder's Care Center on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder's Care Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.