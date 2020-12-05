Menu
Albria Crisp
1981 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1981
DIED
October 31, 2020
Albria Crisp's passing at the age of 39 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity-Murray Mortuary in Spartanburg, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity-Murray Mortuary website.

Published by Serenity-Murray Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Kingdom Movement Church
107 Miller Road, Mauldin, South Carolina 29662
Nov
7
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Kingdom Movement Church
107 Miller Road, Mauldin, South Carolina 29662
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity-Murray Mortuary
