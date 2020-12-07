Menu
Alda Payne
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 4, 1938
DIED
December 4, 2020
Alda Payne's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in Bayport, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, Bayport
683 Montauk Highway, Bayport, New York 11705
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, Bayport
683 Montauk Highway, Bayport, New York 11705
Funeral services provided by:
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
