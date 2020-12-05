Aldea Boucher's passing at the age of 94 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc in Woonsocket, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Aldea in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Egidio DiPardo & Sons Funeral Home Inc website.