Aldine Benner, 88, of McMurray, passed peacefully on October 29, 2020 .

She was married for fifty two years to predeceased husband Charles R Benner, and is survived by her daughters, Cindy Miller, and Lindsay Nagy, her sons, Bob Benner and Brett Benner, her grandchildren, Erin, Brittany, Jordan, Bobby, Bella, Ryan and Maddie, her great grandchildren, Ava, Alaina, Kaden, and Ada, and her brother Harry Williams.

She was born April 17, 1932 to Leroy and Eleanor Williams in Jermyn PA. After graduating from high school she worked briefly at Kingston National Bank before meeting her husband Charles and starting a family.

She lived almost her entire life in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was active in the community as a volunteer as well as with the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Waterdam Church 208 Galley Rd., Canonsburg, PA 15317



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.