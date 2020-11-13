Menu
Alec Bosque
2002 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 2002
DIED
November 1, 2020
Alec Bosque's passing at the age of 18 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Victory Life of Odessa
325 N County Rd W, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
11
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Victory Life of Odessa
325 N County Rd W, Odessa, Texas 79761
Nov
12
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Hope Alive Church
305 W. 19TH, Odessa, Texas 79761
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
