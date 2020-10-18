November 24, 1997, a glorious Monday evening, Jana Lyn and Timothy Kirk Richards proudly introduced a shining light to the world, Alec Hunter Richards. He was loved by all who met him, even his older siblings, Jessica and Christian, (who had to endure his incessant toddler screams in every… single… car ride… for nearly three years) even they cherished this little boy. Amazingly enough, after constant teasing (practically required by older brothers) his younger brother, Kieran, absolutely adored him. Over time, the beloved, monstrous, little hellion evolved into a wonderfully kindhearted, fun, intelligent young man.
His participation in scouting significantly influenced his affinity for his sanctuary, the outdoors. The leaders and friends he made during these early years would play prominent, positive roles for the rest of his life. After becoming an eagle scout and taking the motto "Be Prepared" to heart, he would never be found camping without a can of hairspray ever again. In high school he excelled academically, graduating from Davis High School with High Honors, emphasizing in Computer Engineering. This is also the time when his love for fitness flourished as he ran track, played football and lacrosse, a passion that he continued to cultivate throughout his life.
Alec's most defining quality was his genuine love for those around him. He shared that compassion with the people he served on a church mission to Tampa, Florida. That love spread to all those he met at Utah State University, be it at lacrosse practice, Delta Sigma Phi, class, or riding down Old Main Hill. He loved to see friends and family succeed. He loved to cheer people on. He looked for the one that needed cheering up. He loved making people laugh, and he was great at it.
He excelled at making life beautiful. He could make a dingy basement bedroom look swanky. He was not just preoccupied with making food delicious, his plating skills were top notch. He even made life sound beautiful with his exceptional taste in music. He had an eye for jewelry, sunglasses, and trendy art. His fastidious fashion sense wasn't a choice, it was a way of life.
October 15, 2020, after a long, difficult battle with depression, Alec's life here on earth ended. He will forever be missed and loved by all who knew him. He was blessed with family and friends that loved him deeply and will continue to do so. His legacy is one of compassion and generosity. Human connection is what he valued most in life.
For all who wish to honor his memory, please remember this message that Alec wanted to share with the world, "We can all love and understand more. Lead your life with it."
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, October 20th, 2020, at Russon Mortuary at 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah. The viewing will be held Tuesday morning, 9:30-10:45 am prior to the services. A link for live streaming of the service is on Facebook at Russon Brothers Mortuary.
Click here for link to Facebook.https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=russon%20mortuary%20and%20crematory
Interment will follow the services in the Logan City Cemetery at 2 pm.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.