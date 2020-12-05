Menu
Alex Fagan
1990 - 2020
BORN
March 23, 1990
DIED
October 31, 2020
Alex Fagan's passing at the age of 30 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN .

Published by Davis Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
The Quarry
TN95, Oak Ridge, Tennessee 37830
Funeral services provided by:
Davis Funeral Home
