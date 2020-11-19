Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alex Hart
1994 - 2020
BORN
October 24, 1994
DIED
November 16, 2020
Alex Hart's passing at the age of 26 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc in Barberton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alex in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, Inc.
566 W Park Ave., Barberton, Ohio
Nov
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave, Barberton, OH 44203
Nov
20
Burial
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
a loved one
November 19, 2020
To My deepest sympathy to the Hart Family I remember this young man who was a friend of my son Brandon he will be deeply missed.
Toni Mcclain
November 19, 2020