Alex Kline
1939 - 2020
October 18, 1939
November 12, 2020
U.S. Army
Alex Kline's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory in Great Falls, MT .

Published by Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory on Nov. 17, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Marsha and family, sorry hear of his passing.
I k Gallagher
Friend
November 15, 2020
Would like to add his 3 great grandchildren in Alaska too. I wish they could have made it to see him
Jodi Trojan
Family
November 13, 2020