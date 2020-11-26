Menu
Alex Neal
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1943
DIED
November 25, 2020
Alex Neal's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson, GA .

Published by Evans Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia 30549
Nov
30
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Chapel of Evans Funeral Home
1350 Winder Hwy, Jefferson, Georgia 30549
Funeral services provided by:
Evans Funeral Home
