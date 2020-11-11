Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alex Sanchez
1972 - 2020
BORN
September 7, 1972
DIED
November 5, 2020
Alex Sanchez's passing at the age of 48 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home in LAREDO, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alex in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gamez & Sons Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, Texas 78043
Nov
13
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, Texas 78043
Nov
14
Funeral service
8:30a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Christ the King
1105 Tilden Ave, Laredo, Texas 78040
Funeral services provided by:
Gamez & Sons Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.