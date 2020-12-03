Alex Walker's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alex in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home website.
Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
