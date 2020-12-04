Alexander Pepper's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. in Gardner, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alexander in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.