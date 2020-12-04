Menu
Alexis Majano
1995 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1995
DIED
November 28, 2020
Alexis Majano's passing at the age of 25 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ruggiero Family Memorial Home - EAST BOSTON in East Boston, ME .

Published by Ruggiero Family Memorial Home - EAST BOSTON on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street, East Boston, Massachusetts 02128
