Alfonso Ramirez's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc in Altadena, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Alfonso in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc website.
Published by Arnold Family Funeral Services Inc on Nov. 26, 2020.
