Alfonso Edgardo Vazquez-Pescador
1965 - 2020
BORN
October 20, 1965
DIED
July 20, 2020
ABOUT
Brigham City Cemetery
Our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Alfonso Edgardo Vazquez Pescador, passed away suddenly at the hospital on July 20, 2020.

Alfonso was born on October 2, 1965 to Alfonso Vazquez Aguilar and Alicia Pescador Sanchez in Mexico City, Mexico. He was raised there and later joined the Military in Mexico, dedicating two years there. He came to Utah to live by his younger sister, Lorena. This is where he chose to raise his three children and live the remainder of his days.

Alfonso loved cooking. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed spending his time improving his cars. Alfonso was always ready to help. He looked for others needs before his own. He enjoyed supporting his children in all aspects of their lives. Above all family was the most important especially once he became "Papa".


He is survived by his three children, Yarhtib (Catherine), Brandon (Marissa), Anisay (Victor); three grandkids, Adan, Mika & Leilannee; six siblings, Elizabeth, Lorena, Sandra, Benjamin, Erika, & Yessica.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham, at Noon. The viewing will be held after the service from 1:00-2:15 pm. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery at 2:30 pm. Because of the COVID-19 situation we are in, please wear a mask.

Donations to help with funeral expenses can be made to Gillies Funeral Chapel, 435-723-5236.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Ogden Regional Medical Center for the care they gave to their father in his final days.

Click this link to view additional details about Alfonso's Services, including any available live streams: https://my.gather.app/remember/alfanzo-vazquez-pescador
Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
