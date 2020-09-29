Our beloved Alfred Thomas Beck passed away on September 25, 2020. Tom was born September 11, 1931 to Wayne and Rachel Marsh Beck in Springville, Utah. He married Helen Hatfield on August 18, 1955, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. Tom worked at Spanish Fork Airport and received his private pilot license at age 16. He graduated from Springville High School in 1950, and then studied two years at Snow College. He joined the US Navy in 1952 and learned to fly the SNJ, SNB, A1, TBM, and S27 aircrafts. He flew the S27, an anti-sub multi-engine plan, on and off the aircraft carrier, the USS Princeton. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
Tom worked as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Agency for a total of 43 years in government service.
He was instrumental in building three homes, including his own and one of his daughters. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, gardening, and woodworking. He enjoyed going to his shop to go "bowling" where he created many beautiful bowls, and he gave many away as gifts. In later years he was a faithful volunteer guide at the Hill Airforce Museum, and he loved his Monday afternoons there.
Tom is survived by his wife Helen, son Jerry Beck, daughters Debra (Eric) Klotz and Julie Beck, two granddaughters, Callie Klotz and Natalie (Spencer) Tribe, one grandson Tyler Beck, and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Rachel Beck, brothers Kenneth and Richard, and sister Flora.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
A graveside service will be held on September 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springville, Utah. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to a charity of your choosing in his name.
Graveside services will be live streamed on Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/russonmortuary