Alfred Cadena
1937 - 2020
BORN
October 3, 1937
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
US Steel
Alfred Cadena's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home in Clairton, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home website.

Published by A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Clare of Assisi Church (Triumph of the Holy Cross Parish)
460 Reed Street, Clairton, Pennsylvania 15025
Funeral services provided by:
A. J. Bekavac Funeral Home
